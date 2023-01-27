31m ago
Report: Mets ink McNeil to four-year, $50M extension
The New York Mets have signed Jeff McNeil to a four-year, $50 million extension, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal for the 30-year-old utility man is pending a physical and comes with a fifth-year club option that could take the total value of the deal to $63.75 million.
A two-time All-Star, McNeil was the 2022 National League batting champion, hitting .326 on the season. He had nine home runs, 62 runs batted in and an .836 OPS.
A native of Santa Barbara, CA, McNeil is headed into his sixth big league season.