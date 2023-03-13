Don't look for Jose Quintana to make his New York Mets debut any time soon.

The New York Post's Mike Puma reports the veteran lefty starter will be shut down for the next three months after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his ribs. More imaging is expected to be done on the 34-year-old's injury.

Quintana signed a two-year, $26 million deal in the offseason. He was scheduled to pitch for Colombia at the World Baseball Classic, but was forced to withdraw upon the injury.

Quintana could be ready to return just before the All-Star break.

The native of Arjona is headed into his 12th big-league season.

An All-Star in 2016, Quintana has previously suited up for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.