Luis Rojas’s tenure as New York Mets manager is over.

The team announced on Monday that they would not be picking up their skipper's 2022 option, a day after completing a disappointing 77-85 campaign filled with turmoil both on and off the field.

The club will not pick up the option on Manager Luis Rojas for the 2022 season. Decisions regarding the remaining coaching staff will be made over the next several days. We have offered Rojas the opportunity to remain in the organization in a TBD capacity.

The team says Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain with the organization in a yet to be determined capacity.

After having led the National League East for much of the summer, an August swoon persisted into September and October and the team quickly dropped out of the playoff picture. In the final two months-plus of the season, the Mets went 22-37.

Rojas’s dismissal after two years on the job caps off a tumultuous season for the team that began with the firing of general manager Jared Porter in January after less than two months on the job following an ESPN report that he had sent explicit unsolicited messages and texts to a female reporter during his time with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. In early September, Porter’s successor, Zack Scott, was arrested on a driving under the influence charge following a fundraiser at the home of Mets owner Steve Cohen. Scott was placed on administrative leave where he currently remains.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Rojas joined the Mets organization in 2007, working his way up to the big league coaching staff in 2019 under Mickey Callaway. Rojas was promoted to manager in January 2020 when Callaway’s successor, former Mets great Carlos Beltran, parted ways with the team by mutual consent in the fallout of his participation in the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation without managing a game.

The son of longtime Montreal Expos manager Felipe Alou, Rojas concludes his Mets tenure with a 103-119 (.464) record.