Phillips: Jays must be strong mentally to survive without a home

An already short season just got a lot shorter for Marcus Stroman.

The New York Mets announced Wednesday Stroman has a tear in his left calf and will be placed on the injured list.

Earlier today, Luis Rojas called Marcus Stroman's left calf issue "tightness."



As it turns out, it's a tear. This has significant implications on the Opening Day roster and rotation. Rojas is expected to address the situation imminently. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 22, 2020

It is unclear how much time Stroman is expected to miss but a trip to the IL could mean multiple missed starts.

Originally, manager Luis Rojas called Stroman's calf issue "tightness" but it appears things are more serious for the former Toronto Blue Jay.

In 32 starts split between Toronto and New York last season, the right-hander finished with an ERA of 3.22 while being named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, righty Robert Gsellman will also start the season on the injured list with his triceps tightness.

The Mets are scheduled to open their 2020 season on Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.