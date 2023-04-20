New York Mets starter Max Scherzer has been suspended 10 games by Major League Baseball following his ejection from Wednesday’s game for a violation of the foreign substance rule. Scherzer is appealing the suspension according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Scherzer suspended 10 games. Will appeal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 20, 2023

He was also fined $10K, according to Heyman.

Scherzer was taking the mound to begin the bottom of the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium when he was subject to a random check by umpire Phil Cuzzi.

Following a heated argument that also involved crew chief Dan Bellino and Mets manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer was ejected from the game.

“As far as stickiness, level of stickiness, this was the stickiest that it has been since I’ve been inspecting hands, which now goes back three seasons,” Bellino said after the game. “Compared to the first inning, the level of stickiness, it was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand. And whatever was on there remained on our fingers afterwards for a couple innings, where you could still feel that the fingers were sticking together.”

Scherzer was warned earlier in the game that his hands and glove were too sticky and went as far as to wash his hands with alcohol while a Major League Baseball official watched.