New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered a "violent fall" and sustained a right ankle fracture in a hole according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Cespedes suffered a "violent fall" and twisted his right ankle in a hole, per GM Brodie Van Wagenen. He was not riding a horse, the GM said, but it was a non-baseball related activity. Van Wagenen did not elaborate further, and did not offer a timeline for Cespedes' recovery. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 20, 2019

Cespedes was already on the injured list after undergoing surgery on both of his heels last year. He was originally expected to return mid-way into the 2019 campaign.

The 33-year-old is in the third year of a four-year, $110 million he signed with the Mets that has largely been overshadowed by injury. Since signing the deal, he has appeared in just 119 games with 26 home runs and 71 RBI.

The Mets host the Washington Nationals in a four-game series beginning Monday night at Citi Field.