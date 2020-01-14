New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman circled back on comments Alex Cora made about him in May on Tuesday in the wake of the Boston Red Sox manager being named by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as a leader in the Houston Astros' sign stealing during their 2017 championship season.

Following a game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman's then-team, Cora said Stroman "competes a certain way and people don't like it."

Stroman, who responded to the comments on Twitter at the time, took to Twitter again Tuesday to share his latest thoughts on Cora.

"This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it. Very comical in hindsight. Lol," Stroman wrote.

This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it. Very comical in hindsight. Lol https://t.co/bpIDWmqzA6 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 14, 2020

The MLB has begun their investigation into allegations the Red Sox stole signs during their 2018 championship season under Cora.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that discipline for Cora, who was the Astros bench coach in 2017, "is going to be harsh."

Manfred detailed Cora's role in the Astros' sign stealing in his report Monday, which saw Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow each suspended for one year. The team fired both Hinch and Luhnow later in the day.

"Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros' dugout," Manfred wrote. "(The center field camera was primarily used for player development purposes and was allowed under MLB rules at the time when used for that purpose.) Witnesses have provided largely consistent accounts of how the monitor was utilized. One or more players watched the live feed of the center field camera on the monitor, and after decoding the sign, a player would bang a nearby trash can with a bat to communicate the upcoming pitch type to the batter."

The Red Sox have a 192-132 record since Cora took over in 2018.