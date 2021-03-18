The New York Mets have confirmed that right-hander Carlos Carrasco suffered a right hamstring strain during a conditioning session after throwing a live batting practice session Thursday.

Earlier today, Luis Rojas said it appeared Carrasco would be ready for OD if he stayed on track. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 18, 2021

He will have an MRI and is expected to open the season on the injured list.

Earlier on Thursday, Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters Carrasco was on track to be ready for the opening day rotation despite a sore elbow earlier in the spring.

The veteran starter was shut down last week after experiencing elbow soreness. Rojas said last week Carassco, who is in remission from leukemia, was dealing with body aches after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to a sore elbow.

Carrasco was acquired by the Mets earlier this off-season in a deal with Cleveland also involving infielder Francisco Lindor.

He spent the previous 11 seasons of his career with Cleveland, recording a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts with the club last year.