1h ago
Mets-Pirates rained out, split doubleheader for Wednesday
The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.
The Canadian Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game set for 6:35 p.m.
The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend that allowed Atlanta to trim New York's lead to just one game with a month to go.
There was no immediate word on how the pitching matchups will be affected. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was scheduled to face Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43) on Monday.
New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12).
___
