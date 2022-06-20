NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old's three-week stint in the minor leagues.

New York called up Smith and put right-hander Seth Lugo on the paternity list Monday prior to a game against the Miami Marlins. The move comes as Major League Baseball began enforcing a rule limiting teams to 13 pitchers that has been delayed several times.

Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run in 101 plate appearances this season. He hit .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but he hasn't been the same player in the majors since.

The 2013 first-round pick batted .266 with two homers and a .785 OPS in 15 games at Triple-A.

Mets left-hander David Peterson is expected to join Lugo on the paternity list soon. Peterson started Monday's game against Miami, but New York had contingency plans in place in case his wife, Alex, went into labor.

