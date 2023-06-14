New York Mets reliever Drew Smith was issued a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine on Wednesday for a violation of the league's ban on foreign substances.

The suspension comes after the 29-year-old right-hander was ejected from Monday's night game against the New York Yankees.

MLB officially announced Drew Smith's 10-game suspension after the #Mets RP was tossed for sticky stuff against the #Yankees last night. The suspension begins tonight. pic.twitter.com/B4RQyeVs2d — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 14, 2023

Smith was set to pitch in the seventh inning of the Mets' 7-6 loss at Citi Field, but was tossed from the game by first-base umpire Bill Miller after a foreign substance check before he entered.

A native of Fort Worth, TX, Smith is in his fifth big-league season, all coming with the Mets. In 2023, he's 3-2 with a 4.18 earned run average and WHIP of 1,268 in 23.2 innings of work over 26 appearances.

Smith is the second Mets pitcher to be suspended this season following start Max Scherzer, who received the same 10-game ban in April.

The Mets and Yankees continue their series later on Wednesday night.