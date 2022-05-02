Robinson Cano's time with the New York Mets appears to be at an end.

The NL East leaders designated the eight-time All-Star infielder for assignment on Monday.

Cano, 39, had returned to the team after missing all of 2021 due to a second PED violation.

In 12 games in 2022, Cano was batting .195 with eight hits, a home run and three runs batted in over 41 at-bats.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Cano was in his 17th big league season and third in Queens. Cano still has one more year after this season at $24 million remaining on the 10-year, $240 million deal he signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2014.

A World Series winner with the New York Yankees in 2009, for his career, Cano is a .302 hitter with 2,632 hits, 335 HR, 1,305 RBI and an OPS of .842 in 2,246 career games.

The Mets also announced that right-handed reliever Yoan Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A. Both moves take the team's roster to 26 players.

The Mets (16-7) host the Atlanta Braves (10-13) on Monday night at Citi Field.