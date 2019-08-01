CHICAGO — Following another late rally, the New York Mets are confident they can maintain their second-half surge.

Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Michael Conforto added a two-run single and the Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Wednesday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out 11 in a tight pitching duel with fellow All-Star Lucas Giolito. Both allowed just one run in seven innings.

After improving to 12-4 in the last 16 games, New York (52-55) has its longest winning streak since a nine-game run in early April 2018. The latest victory came only hours after the front office decided to hang onto potential trade candidates Frazier, Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Díaz at the deadline.

"I think that was the right move," Frazier said. "With Wheeler and Syndergaard, any team would want them. You'd have to get a heavy load back. If I'm a GM, I'm looking for everything because these guys are that good."

Justin Wilson (2-1) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to get the win. Díaz gave up a solo homer to Leury Garcia but got three outs for his 24th save in 29 chances.

White Sox closer Alex Colomé (3-2) took the loss. Chicago has dropped seven of eight.

With the score tied at 1, Wilson Ramos led off the Mets ninth and reached on an error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Ramos advanced to second on a single by J.D. Davis before pinch-runner Aaron Altherr scored easily on a single to right field by Frazier.

Colomé struck out Amed Rosario before walking Adeiny Hechavarriá to load the bases. Jeff McNeil also struck out, but Conforto lined a single into right to make it 4-1. All three runs in the inning were unearned.

DeGrom gave up five hits in the 39th double-digit strikeout game of his career.

Giolito allowed just three hits after being roughed up for seven runs on seven hits last week against Minnesota. The right-hander went winless in five July starts, though.

Chicago took advantage of rare control problems by deGrom to go ahead 1-0 in the third. After Yolmer Sánchez and Garcia had back-to-back singles with one out, Ryan Goins drew a walk to load the bases. José Abreu drove in Sánchez with a sacrifice fly.

"I felt like I was kind of nibbling, not really going after guys," deGrom said.

The Mets scratched out a run against Giolito in the sixth to tie it. Conforto led off with a walk and one out later advanced to third on a single by Robinson Canó. Ramos followed with a slow grounder to third and Conforto slid headfirst — touching the back of the plate with his left hand — to avoid the tag of catcher James McCann.

"For us, we know we still have an opportunity ahead of us," Frazier said. "I know there are a bunch of teams in front of us, but if we're worried only about winning games, the pieces will fall where they need to be."

DEAD BALL

The White Sox came up with a new way to not score in the eighth. With two outs and runners on first and second, Jon Jay hit a hard grounder up the middle that might have reached the outfield — but the ball hit second base umpire Stu Scheurwater.

The ball was dead at that point and Jay was awarded a single that loaded the bases. Anderson, though, grounded out to end the inning.

"From our vantage point, I still don't know how it hit the umpire," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "I don't know if he accidentally kind of moved into it. I don't know if it would have gotten through."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Frazier was the DH after getting spiked on the right leg Tuesday. ... LF Dominic Smith will remain in a walking boot for three weeks before he is re-evaluated. Smith went on the injured list last weekend with a stress reaction in his left foot.

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada is headed to the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. He left Tuesday's series opener after fielding a grounder to end the top of the first. "I started feeling some discomfort during BP when I was taking ground balls," he said through a translator. "But it wasn't like a big deal and I thought it would be fine for the game, but that first play I felt it."

UP NEXT

Wheeler (7-6, 4.71 ERA) faces White Sox rookie Dylan Cease (1-3, 6.86) in the finale of the three-game series Thursday afternoon. Wheeler beat the Pirates last time out after returning from the injured list. Cease dropped his third straight start last Friday against Minnesota.

___

