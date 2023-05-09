The New York Mets have scratched Max Scherzer from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team calls neck spasms.

Lefty David Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will start in his place.

RHP Max Scherzer has been scratched from tonight’s game due to neck spasms.



LHP David Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will start tonight’s game.



RHP Jimmy Yacabonis has been placed on the 15-Day IL, retroactive to May 8, with a left quad strain. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 9, 2023

Scherzer, 38, has made five starts this season. He's 2-2 with an earned run average of 5.56 and WHIP of 1.412 in 22.2 innings pitched. The St. Louis native is in his 16th season and second in Queens.

Earlier this week, the three-time Cy Young Award winner told the New York Post's Mike Puma that he was hoping to avoid the injured list after struggling in his first outing back from a 10-game suspension for use of an illegal substance.

Scherzer only went 3.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers on May 3 in an 8-1 loss. He allowed six earned runs on eight hits in a losing effort.

“Just don’t break,’’ Scherzer told Puma of his health. “I’m trying like hell not to join the IL. I’m fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues and no one cares if you’re hurt. You’ve got to go out there and perform, so I get it.”

The 27-year-old Peterson has made six starts for the Mets this season. He's 1-4 with a 7.34 ERA and 1.565 WHIP over 30.2 innings pitched.