New York Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement released Sunday night that he will be meeting with members of the team Monday over what he called "totally unacceptable" gestures done by players during games.

"These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right. The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly," the statement read.

While winners of two straight, including a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals Sunday at Citi Field, the team has largely struggled of late. New York has lost seven of its last 10 games and currently sits four games under .500 at 63-67 entering play Monday, 7.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

Struggling Mets infielder Javier Baez was asked about a 'thumbs down' gesture he appeared to give to fans during Sunday's victory.

"We're not machines," he said. "We're going to struggle seven times out of 10. It just feels bad when ... I strike out and get booed. It doesn't really get to me but I want to let them know that when we're successful, we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels."

"If we win together, then we got to lose together, and the fans are a really big part of it," Baez said. "In my case, they got to be better. I play for the fans and I love the fans, but if they're going to do that, they're just putting more pressure on the team and that's not what we want."

Fellow Mets Francisco Lindor, Kevin Pillar and others also appeared to display the gesture on Sunday. Pillar downplayed the situation on Twitter, saying the team was not booing fans and is just having fun.

Love y’all too! Felt nothing but love in NYC. No I’m not booing the fans. We are having fun. No different than earlier this year when we were churving 👌🏽. please don’t look to much into this. https://t.co/0jwnnN8mZ1 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) August 29, 2021

"FACTS! Media always searching for anything to cause controversy. Stop playing into these narratives. It’s all fake bulls***. We won today. That’s all that matters. On to the next not dwelling in the past…same mindset we’ve had all year! Thankful for this squad!

@mets," teammate Marcus Stroman tweeted back.

"I miss the days when the biggest controversy was the black jerseys," owner Steve Cohen tweeted Sunday.

The Mets will be off on Monday before hosting the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Monday.