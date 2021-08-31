New York Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters Tuesday that the team held a team meeting to discuss players' participation in the "thumbs down" celebration that made headlines over the weekend.

Luis Rojas says Mets held a team meeting to discuss players' thumbs-down actions and Báez's comments on Sunday. They want to keep the details in-house.



"Guys were accountable today," Rojas said of Báez and Lindor speaking to the media. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 31, 2021

“I didn’t mean to offend anybody. And if I offended anybody, we apologize," infielder Javier Baez said.

"It sucks getting booed. I don’t like it. It doesn’t feel good from the home base. However, I have embraced it and I have said, 'Yeah, I’ve sucked at times and I haven’t done my part when it comes to the offensive side,'" Francisco Lindor said.

"As far as who spoke and what was the message and how long it was, we'd rather keep that in house. We did have a message to address what happened a couple days ago, make things right, and move forward," Rojas said of the meeting.

Team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement released Sunday night that he would be meeting with members of the team Monday and called the gestures "totally unacceptable."

"These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right. The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly," the statement read.

Click here to read it in full.

While winners of two straight, including a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Citi Field, the team has largely struggled of late. New York has lost seven of its last 10 games and currently sits four games under .500 at 63-67 entering play Tuesday, seven games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.