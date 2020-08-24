The New York Mets will hit the field on Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

It will be the Mets' first game action since learning two members of the organization tested positive last Thursday.

No additional Mets personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since. The initial positives caused their weekend series against the New York Yankees to be postponed.

Additionally, the Mets will make up their three-game series against the Yankees with doubleheaders on Friday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 30 at Yankee Stadium, as well as a single game at Citi Field on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Mets will enter play Tuesday at 12-14, good for third place in the National League East division.