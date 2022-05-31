Mets take on the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (18-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (33-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.30 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (0-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -180, Nationals +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 33-17 record overall and a 17-8 record at home. The Mets have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .264.

Washington is 9-14 in road games and 18-32 overall. The Nationals are 12-21 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday's game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs while slugging .534. Starling Marte is 15-for-41 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with nine home runs while slugging .444. Cesar Hernandez is 16-for-41 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .310 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (wrist), Drew Smith: day-to-day (finger), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.