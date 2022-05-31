15h ago
Mets take on the Nationals on home winning streak
New York Mets host the Washington Nationals aiming to run their winning streak at Citi Field to seven games.
The Canadian Press
MLB: Nationals 5, Mets 13
Washington Nationals (18-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (33-17, first in the NL East)
New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.30 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (0-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -180, Nationals +156; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.
New York has a 33-17 record overall and a 17-8 record at home. The Mets have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .264.
Washington is 9-14 in road games and 18-32 overall. The Nationals are 12-21 in games when they have given up a home run.
Tuesday's game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs while slugging .534. Starling Marte is 15-for-41 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
Juan Soto leads the Nationals with nine home runs while slugging .444. Cesar Hernandez is 16-for-41 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .310 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
Nationals: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (wrist), Drew Smith: day-to-day (finger), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.