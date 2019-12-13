35m ago
Report: Mets, Cespedes restructure contract
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Mets and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes have reached an agreement to restructure his contract and 2020 salary, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
The 34-year-old was expected to make $29.5 million in 2020, but the settlement is expected to save the Mets well over $10 million, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
The two-time all-star missed all of the 2019 season and only played in 38 games in 2018 due to injuries.
On May 20 2019, it was announced that Cesepedes had suffered a "violent fall" and sustained a right ankle fracture while on his ranch.
Cesepedes’ injury was sustained in a non-baseball related activity, which has led to the amending of his 2020 contract, according to The Athletic’s Marc Carig.
Craig reports that the restructured contract was the product of a grievance settlement.
Cesepedes has played seven seasons in the MLB, with stops in Detroit, Boston, Oakland and New York, he has 163 home runs and a 21.9 Wins Above Replacement.