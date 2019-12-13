The New York Mets and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes have reached an agreement to restructure his contract and 2020 salary, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

The 34-year-old was expected to make $29.5 million in 2020, but the settlement is expected to save the Mets well over $10 million, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The two-time all-star missed all of the 2019 season and only played in 38 games in 2018 due to injuries.

On May 20 2019, it was announced that Cesepedes had suffered a "violent fall" and sustained a right ankle fracture while on his ranch.

Cesepedes’ injury was sustained in a non-baseball related activity, which has led to the amending of his 2020 contract, according to The Athletic’s Marc Carig.

Craig reports that the restructured contract was the product of a grievance settlement.

Cesepedes has played seven seasons in the MLB, with stops in Detroit, Boston, Oakland and New York, he has 163 home runs and a 21.9 Wins Above Replacement.