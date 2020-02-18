The New York Rangers have acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Joey Keane, the team announced.

OFFICIAL: Rangers acquire forward Julien Gauthier from Carolina in exchange for defenseman Joey Keane.



Details ⬇️ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 18, 2020

Gauthier was a first-round picked in 2016 and made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes this season, playing in five games while recording one point.

The 22-year-old has 26 goals and 37 points in 44 games with the Charlotte Checkers this year.

The 6-4, 227-pounder has skated in 184 career AHL games over three seasons (2017-18 - 2019-20), all with Charlotte, registering 69 goals and 34 assists for 103 points, along with 115 penalty minutes.

On the other side, Keane was a third-round pick in 2018.

The defenceman has played in 49 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.