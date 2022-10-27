The New York Rangers have agreed to sign veteran defenceman Ben Harpur to a two-way contract, and he has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, per the team.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a one-year contract.



The terms of the contract have not been announced yet, but it is a one-year deal.

Harpur, 27, was originally drafted with the 108th pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators, and made his NHL debut with the team in the 2015-16 season.

He played four seasons in Ottawa, where he appeared in 103 games. Harpur spent time in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization before signing with the Nashville Predators in 2020-21.

Last season with Nashville, he appeared in 19 games and registered one assist.

The Hamilton, Ont native has played in 156 career NHL games, where he has totaled one goal and 15 points.