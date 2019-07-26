Rangers agree to terms with F Buchnevich

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Pavel Buchnevich, the team announced on Friday.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Pavel Buchnevich. pic.twitter.com/t6xmuZG5Rr — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 27, 2019

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports it is a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.25 million per season.

Buchnevich scored 21 goals and 17 assists in 64 games last season.

The Rangers and Buchnevich avoided arbitration, which was scheduled for Monday.