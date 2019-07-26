19m ago
Rangers agree to terms with F Buchnevich
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Pavel Buchnevich, the team announced on Friday.
Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports it is a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.25 million per season.
Buchnevich scored 21 goals and 17 assists in 64 games last season.
The Rangers and Buchnevich avoided arbitration, which was scheduled for Monday.