After reaching a deal just prior to their arbitration hearing with Ryan Strome on Thursday, the New York Rangers have done the same with Brendan Lemieux, reaching a two-year deal Friday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.55 million.

Two for two. pic.twitter.com/ySfgHs6j55 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2020

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Lemieux requested a $2 million salary on a two-year deal, while the Rangers countered at just over $1 million per season on the same term in their arbitration brief.

Lemieux, 24, had six goals and 18 points in 59 games with the Rangers last season, his second with the team. He appeared in one game during the NHL's Return to Play, failing to post a point.

A second-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Lemieux has 19 goals and 36 points in 131 career games.