Canadiens hoping to pull off upset against Penguins, Price adjusting to 'bachelor life'

New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for the first two games of their qualifying series against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an interference infraction against Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi.

The incident occurred when Lemieux caught Donskoi up high with his shoulder, causing him to leave the game. He did not return. The incident happened on March 11 before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Lemieux will be permitted to play in the Rangers exhibition game on July 29th. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) July 20, 2020

The NHL Department of Player Safety noted that Lemieux is permitted to play in New York's exhibition game on July 29.

The 24-year-old has six goals and 12 assists over 59 games this season with the Rangers.