The entire New York Rangers coaching staff will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden due to the NHL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The list includes head coach David Quinn as well assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver, and Greg Brown.

Kris Knoblauch, head coach of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, will coach the Rangers as Quinn's replacement while Wolf Pack associate head coach Gord Murphy and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury joining him behind the bench.