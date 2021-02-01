New York Rangers defenceman Tony DeAngelo cleared waivers on Monday.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported Sunday the Rangers waived the 25-year-old after a physical altercation between DeAngelo and goaltender Alex Georgiev after the Rangers 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Tony DeAngelo clears waivers. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 1, 2021

Rangers head coach David Quinn said Sunday he would not address speculation around the move, but left the door open to providing more details in the future.

“There’s always rumors, so I’m not going to address rumors,” Quinn said, per the New York Post. “This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.”

"It’s a decision we made as an organization," Quinn added. “In 24 hours, we’ll be able to probably be a little bit more specific and address the situation differently.”

DeAngelo signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in October and carries a $4.8 million cap hit. He has one assist and is minus-6 in six games this season while averaging 18:29 of ice time. He had a career-high 15 goals and 53 points in 68 games on Broadway last season.