Woodcroft expects other Jets to step up after Trouba and Myers departure

According to reports, the New York Rangers and defenceman Jacob Trouba have agreed to terms on a seven-year, $56 million contract.

It’s 7 years, $8 million AAV for Jacob Trouba. Rangers get their presumed new No. 1 D under contract before scheduled arbitration hearing, which was for July 25. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 19, 2019

Trouba and the Rangers avoid salary arbitration by coming to terms on the deal prior to the previously scheduled hearing on July 25.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and posted a career-high 50 points in 82 games this past season with the Winnipeg Jets.

He was acquired by the Rangers in a trade with the Jets on June 17 in exchange for Winnipeg's own first-round pick and defenceman Neal Pionk.

Trouba was drafted in the first round (9th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2012 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

The American defenceman has 179 points in 408 NHL games.