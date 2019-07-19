According to reports, the New York Rangers and defenceman Jacob Trouba have agreed to terms on a seven-year, $56 million contract.

Trouba and the Rangers avoid salary arbitration by coming to terms on the deal prior to the previously scheduled hearing on July 25. 

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and posted a career-high 50 points in 82 games this past season with the Winnipeg Jets.

He was acquired by the Rangers in a trade with the Jets on June 17 in exchange for Winnipeg's own first-round pick and defenceman Neal Pionk

Trouba was drafted in the first round (9th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2012 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

The American defenceman has 179 points in 408 NHL games.