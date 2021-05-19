Expect the Rangers will go back to a veteran coach?

Chris Drury and Mike Grier are reuniting.

The former Buffalo Sabres teammates will work together in the New York Rangers front office with Grier joining general manager Drury as a hockey operations advisor, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Rangers say Grier will work with the hockey ops department in both a hockey-related capacity and in off-ice player and prospect development.

A native of Detroit, Grier appeared in 1,060 NHL games over 14 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Sabres and San Jose Sharks, scoring 162 goals and adding 221 assists.

After his retirement in 2011, Grier joined the Chicago Blackhawks as a professional scout in 2014 and became an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils from 2018 to 2020.

Grier is the brother of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.