The New York Rangers promoted Chris Drury to associate general manager on Friday.

Drury has been working in New York's front office for the past six seasons, first working as the Director of Player Development in 2015-16 before serving as the assistant GM from 2016 until now. He was also the general manager of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack since 2017.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Drury informed the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week that he would not be leaving the Rangers at this time as the Pens search for a new general manager following the departure of Jim Rutherford.

"While he was viewed as a top prospect for the job, and the Penguins had asked for permission to talk to him, Drury informed Pittsburgh today he isn't interested in leaving New York or the Rangers at this time," McKenzie reported.

The 44-year-old American spent the last four seasons of his 12-year NHL career with New York.