The New York Rangers and forward Ryan Reaves have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension.

Reaves, 34, had one goal and five points in 37 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was acquired by the Rangers on July 29 in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

He was originally selected in the fifth round (156th overall) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2005 NHL Draft.

Since entering the league in 2010-11, Reaves ranks third in hits (2,322) and seventh in major penalties (75).

In 686 career NHL games, Reaves has 49 goals and 101 points along with 937 penalty minutes split between the Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins and Golden Knights.