New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais will miss the remainder of the season after an incident with P.K. Subban in Sunday's overtime win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Rangers announced Tuesday Blais has been placed on injured reserve and has an expected recovery six-to-eight months.

UPDATE: Sammy Blais (knee) has been placed on IR and is out for the season with an expected recovery of 6-8 months. The team has recalled Greg McKegg from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 16, 2021

Blais left Sunday's 4-3 win in third period after falling awkwardly into the boards after his skate was clipped by that of Subban's in the corner of the Devils' end. Blais required help from a trainer to leave the ice, favouring his right leg. No penalty was assessed on the play.

Blais in his first season with the Rangers having traded in July from the St. Louis Blues along with a second-round pick for Pavel Buchnevich. He has four assists in 14 games this season.

The 25-year-old has 17 goals and 39 points in 133 career games with the Rangers and Blues. He entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Blues in 2014.