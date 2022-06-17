2h ago
Rangers agree to one-year contract with F Blais
The New York Rangers and forward Sammy Blais have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, president and general manager Chris Drury announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 25-year-old played in 14 games with the Rangers last season, recording four assists before sustaining a lower-body injury on Nov. 14 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
The Montmagny, Que. native has totalled 14 goals and 22 assists in 133 career NHL games with the Rangers and St. Louis Blues.
Blais was originally selected by the Blues in the sixth round (176th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.