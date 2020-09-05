HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls promoted Bradley Carnell to interim head coach Saturday, a day after firing Chris Armas.

A former South African international who played in the World Cup, Carnell will make his debut Sunday when the struggling Red Bulls host the Philadelphia Union.

Carnell has been an assistant coach with the Red Bulls since 2017. He had previously worked as an assistant in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League.

The 43-year-old former defender played in more than 300 professional games, mostly in the Bundesliga. He made 40 appearances for South Africa, highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.

The Red Bulls have a 3-4-2 record this season after losing 1-0 to DC United on Wednesday.

Armas was hired in July 2018 and led the Red Bulls on a 12-3-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters’ Shield. He had a 29-21-11 record overall, reaching the playoffs twice.