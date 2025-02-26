The New York Sirens look to snap a seven-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Ottawa Charge at TD Place on TSN.

Watch the Charge take on the Sirens LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Sirens forward Alex Carpenter returned to the lineup on Feb. 19 and has one goal in two games since returning. She missed four games after suffering a broken jaw in the last leg of the Rivalry Series between Canada and the United States.

Despite missing four games, Carpenter remains tied for the team lead in goals with seven alongside Jessie Eldridge.

After a solid start to this season, the Sirens have struggled mightily and look like a team destined for another No. 1 pick after taking Sarah Fillier first overall last year.

Fillier has delivered on her end, scoring six goals with 19 points in 19 games, landing her second in PWHL scoring behind Toronto’s Hannah Miller, who has 22 points in 20 games.

The Sirens last won a game on Jan. 27, a 3-0 shutout over Ottawa. Eldridge had a goal and an assist and goaltender Kayla Osborne stopped all 31 shots for the win.

The Charge are coming off a big 3-1 win over the Montreal Victoire on Saturday, led by Emily Clark scoring twice with an assist and Stephanie Markowski netting her first goal of the season.

Clark, 29, has six goals and 13 points in 19 games this season.

Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer got the rare night off on Saturday and backup Gwyneth Philips stepped up with 15 saves to secure the victory.

It was a nice rebound performance for Philips, who struggled in her previous start, also against Montreal, as she allowed three goals on 12 shots and was pulled in favour of Maschmeyer.

Like last year, the Charge have been inconsistent this season and have only posted back-to-back wins just once this season, back in December when they beat New York and Toronto in consecutive games.

In three games against each other this season, the Charge have the 2-1 edge over the Sirens.