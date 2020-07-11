Mitchell on how Blue Jays are reacting to possible quarantine bubble in Toronto

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Saturday that closer Aroldis Chapman has COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms.

Boone said Chapman will not be with the team for the "foreseeable future."

With Chapman potentially sidelined for an extended period of time, Boone said left-hander Zack Britton is the natural fit to fill in as closer for the Bronx Bombers.

Britton closed for the Baltimore Orioles from 2014 up until his trade to the Yankees mid-way through the 2018 campaign.

He is a two-time All-Star and led the league in saves with 47 back in 2016.

The Yankees will open the 2020 MLB regular season in D.C. against the Washington Nationals on July 23.