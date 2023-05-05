ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge worked out at the team's minor league complex on Friday in another step in his comeback from a right hip strain.

Speaking before New York's game at Tampa Bay, manager Aaron Boone said Judge hit indoors, ran, threw and did defensive drills at the nearby Tampa facility.

Judge is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Monday. He is set for another workout on Saturday, and Boone is hopeful Judge will return early next week.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get an injection for his ailing mid-back early next week.

Right-hander Luis Severino, sidelined by a right lat strain, pitched in a minor league intrasquad game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. He is expected to pitch next for either Double-A Somerset or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Center fielder Harrison Bader was in the starting lineup for the Yankees two days after a scary collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa during Wednesday's game with Cleveland.

Bader passed concussion protocol tests.

“Very, very lucky,” Bader said. “Very fortunate.”

Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a strained right hamstring, took batting practice with Judge.

Rodón, who finalized a $162 million, six-year contract in December, started the season on the injured list with left forearm strain.

The back issue popped up during his forearm rehab program.

“Definitely optimistic,” Rodón said. “We've got various opinions, and they all seem to settle on the same thing, so I think that's the route that us as a group want to go.”

Rodón said his forearm is fine.

