The Bronx Bombers will officially have spectators at home games in 2020.

The New York Yankees, along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health, announced on Thursday that Yankee Stadium will open to 20 per cent capacity to open the season.

In order to attend a game, fans must offer proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or test negative on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test.

The team says it hopes to be able to loosen restrictions by May.

The Yankees are set to open their 2021 season in the Bronx on April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.