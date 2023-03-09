New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon will start the season on the injured list due to a mild strain in his left elbow, on his forearm side, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday.

He will not throw for 7-10 days.

#Yankees GM Brian Cashman announced that Carlos Rodon will start the season on the IL. pic.twitter.com/ATNK8pfwiA — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 9, 2023

Cashman also said relievers Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) and Lou Trivino (mild elbow sprain) will be out until May.

Rodon, 30, signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees this offseason.

He started 31 games for the San Francisco Giants last season, posting a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, and 237 strikeouts in a career-high 178.0 innings. He was named an all-star for the second consecutive season.

The Miami native had spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox before signing with the Giants. In 147 career starts, Rodon has a 56-46 record with a 3.60 ERA, 1.239 WHIP, and 947 strikeouts over 847.1 innings.