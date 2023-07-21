Jose Trevino's season is over.

The New York Yankees catcher told reporters on Friday that he will be out for the remainder of the year after undergoing wrist surgery.

Jose Trevino just told us he is out for the season. He needs surgery on his wrist. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 21, 2023

Trevino, 30, had missed the team's previous two games and was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier on Friday.

A native of Corpus Christi, TX, Trevino was batting .210 this season with four home runs, 15 runs batted in and an OPS of .570.

An All-Star and Gold Glover in 2022, Trevino was in his sixth big league season and second in the Bronx, having spent the first four years of his career with the Texas Rangers.

Ben Rortvedt was called up from the team's Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees to serve as backup catcher to Kyle Higashioka.