New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been suspended three games for throwing near the head of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays manager Kevin Cash were each suspended one game respectively.

Yankees-Rays discipline announced: Chapman gets three-game suspension, while Boone and Cash get a game each. pic.twitter.com/eILPamhESn — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 2, 2020

The incident occurred with two outs in the top of the ninth in a game the Yankees won 5-3.

Umpires warned both benches. Chapman then struck out Brosseau to end the game, but the batter heard something coming from the Yankees dugout and turned to respond, leading to both benches clearing. An irate Cash was ejected after the game.

In his postgame remarks, Cash ripped the Yankees, their coaching staff and issued a thinly veiled threat.

"And the last thing I'll say on it is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period," Cash said.

The Yankees and Rays play for the last time this season on Wednesday night in the Bronx.