The oldest son of George Steinbrenner has died.

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died after a longstanding health issue in Florida, the club announced on Tuesday. He had turned 63 on April 2.

The eldest of four children, Steinbrenner began a more active role with the club when his father's health began to fail in 2007. Upon George Steinbrenner's death in 2010, Hank and his younger brother Hal officially inherited the team.

Hank became a favourite of the New York media due to his propensity to shoot from the hip, publicly questioning Major League Baseball's revenue-sharing program and wondering why the National League doesn't adopt the designated hitter.

In recent years, Hank had stepped back from the public eye with Hal emerging as the face of the Yankees.

Hank Steinbrenner is survived by his wife and four children.