The New York Yankees fired longtime pitching coach Larry Rothschild on Monday, ending his tenure with the club after nine seasons.

“I want to personally thank Larry for his near decade of commitment to this organization,” general manager Brian Cashman said in a release. “Larry cares deeply about his craft and the pitchers under his tutelage, and he played a significant role in our successes over the past nine seasons. There’s a reason why Larry has had the type of distinguished baseball career he’s had, and it starts with experience and dedication that is difficult to emulate."

The Yankees finished the season 14th in team ERA (4.31), 14th in FIP (4.47) and 10th in WAR (18.1).

A native of Chicago, Rothschild joined the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in 2011 under manager Joe Girardi.

Rothschild spent three seasons as manager of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays from 1998 to 2001 and also served in coaching capacities with the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins, winning World Series titles in 1990 and 1997.

As a player, Rothschild spent two seasons in the majors - 1982 and 1983 - with the Detroit Tigers.

Larry Rothschild and Joe Girardi have always had a good working relationship, so Philly could be Rothschild’s next landing spot. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 28, 2019

ESPN's Buster Olney is among those speculating that Rothschild could link back up with Girardi and the Philadelphia Phillies.