New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery on Feb. 21 and could miss the entire 2023 season.

Montas was expected to be a big part of the team's rotation.

The 29-year-old was acquired from the Oakland Athletics last season in exchange for Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina , JP Sears, and Ken Waldichuk.

In 27 starts last season, Montas posted a 5-12 record with a 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts over 144.1 innings. However, the Sainagua, Dominican Republic native struggled with the Yankees, recording a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in eight starts with the team. He did not pitch after Sept. 16 due to shoulder inflammation.