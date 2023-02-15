1h ago
Yankees SP Montas to have shoulder surgery, could miss season
New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery on Feb. 21 and could miss the entire 2023 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Montas was expected to be a big part of the team's rotation.
The 29-year-old was acquired from the Oakland Athletics last season in exchange for Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina , JP Sears, and Ken Waldichuk.
In 27 starts last season, Montas posted a 5-12 record with a 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts over 144.1 innings. However, the Sainagua, Dominican Republic native struggled with the Yankees, recording a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in eight starts with the team. He did not pitch after Sept. 16 due to shoulder inflammation.