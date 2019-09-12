In the second game of a double-header, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left the teams game early with left groin tightness, the team announced.

Sanchez becomes the latest Yankee to deal with an injury, and this comes just hours after Edwin Encarnación left New York's first game of the day with a left oblique strain.

In late July the catcher found himself on the Injured List with a Grade 1 left groin strain. In 2018 he had two stints on the injured list with a right groin strain. He also missed 11 games this season with a left calf strain.

The 26-year-old has a .234 batting average, with 34 home runs, and 77 runs batted in over the span of 103 games this season.

Kyle Higashioka came into the game for Sanchez.

The Yankees won the first game of the double header 10-4 and were leading the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at the time Sanchez was removed from the game.