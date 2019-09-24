While the New York Yankees weighed up a move for then-Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman ahead of July's trade deadline, general manager Brian Cashman ultimately balked at the asking price because he didn't envision him as part of the team's rotation going forward.

"We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker," Cashman told Yahoo! Sports' Wallace Matthews. "We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason."

Stroman, 28, was eventually traded to the New York Mets for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson with the Jays reportedly "demanding" outfielder Clint Frazier in any deal with the Yankees.

With the Mets, Stroman is 3-2 in 10 starts with an earned run average of 3.86 and a WHIP of 1.509 over 53.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees' regular rotation, consisting of James Paxton, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ, is currently down a man with Domingo German having been placed on administrative leave following a domestic violence investigation initiated by the league last week.

German, 27, is ineligible to appear in the postseason.