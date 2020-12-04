Where does Guerrero Jr. fit into the Jays' 2021 infield?

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela had surgery Friday to remove a bone chip from his right elbow and will require a recovery time of three months, the team announced Friday.

The club adds the procedure was performed by the Yankees' head team physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, and "went as expected."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports New York is hopeful to have Urshela back by Opening Day.

The 29-year-old enjoyed another strong season for the Yanks in 2020, hitting .298 with 30 RBI in 43 games. The year before, Urshela hit .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI.

Prior to his time in the Bronx, the Cartagena, Columbia native spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland.