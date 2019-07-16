Injured New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino is open to pitching out of the bullpen when he's ready to return from a right lat strain and shoulder issues that have kept him from pitching this season.

"I just want to pitch. It doesn't matter where or when, in the bullpen or as a starter, I just want to pitch," Severino said Monday prior to New York's opener of a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I want to be a starter. [But] if they talk to me and they need me quicker, I would say yes [to being a reliever]," he said.

The comments came the same day he was scheduled to resume a throwing program after a setback pushed his timeline back earlier in the season. He does not have a specific timetable for a return yet, but told reporters Monday that he was feeling good.

Manager Aaron Boone said the club would wait and see before deciding Severino's role for the rest of the season.

If Severino were to move to the bullpen, it wouldn't be totally unprecedented. He made 11 relief appearances in 2016 and dazzled with a 0.39 earned run average in 23.1 innings. The Boston Red Sox are also likely to do the same thing with right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi when he returns from an elbow injury.

The 25-year-old was 19-8 last season with an ERA of 3.39 in 32 starts. The season before he was 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 starts, earning an All-Star nod in both seasons.

Tampa Bay won the opener in the Bronx 5-4 behind three home runs from catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Righty Ryne Stanek is expected to open for Tampa on Tuesday, while CC Sabathia counters for the home side.