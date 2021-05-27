The New York Yankees announce they are placing right-hander Corey Kluber and first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list. Both moves are retroactive to May 26.

Prior to today’s DH, the Yankees:

•Recalled OF Estevan Florial & RHP Albert Abreu from @swbrailriders. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 27, 2021

Just one start removed from his no-hitter against the Texas Rangers earlier in the month, Kluber lasted just three innings in his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and is heading to the shelf with a right shoulder strain.

Reports indicate he could miss approximately two months.

Voit is dealing with a right oblique strain and according to the New York Post, he began feeling the injury last Saturday. He missed the first 34 games of the season after having surgery on his left knee in spring training.

Meanwhile, the Yankees announce outfielder Estevan Florial and right-hander Albert Abreu have been recalled from triple-A prior to Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees will then travel to Detroit to begin a series with the Tigers beginning Friday night.