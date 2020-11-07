Nov 7, 2020
Yankees move minor league teams from Trenton, Staten Island
The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors.
The Canadian Press
Blue Jays, Ray agree on 1-year, $8M deal
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors.
The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset County, New Jersey. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move upstate to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.
The Tampa affiliate that had been in the high Single-A Florida State League will shift to low Single-A. The Yankees also will keep a Gulf Coast League team in Tampa and a club in the Dominican Summer League.
Class A Charleston and Rookie Level Pulaski will not be Yankees affiliates next year.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports