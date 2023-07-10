The New York Yankees are turning to a three-time All-Star first baseman as the team's new hitting coach.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Yankees will hire Sean Casey as the replacement for Dillon Lawson, who was fired on Sunday.

Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 10, 2023

A current MLB Network analyst, Casey appeared in 1,405 big league games from 1997 to 2008 with the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

He finished his career as a .302 hitter with 130 home runs, 735 runs batted in and an OPS of .814.

Sunday's firing of Lawson was the first time the Yankees have dismissed a coach in-season since Brian Cashman became general manager in 1998.